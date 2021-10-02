Cappasity Market Cap Hits $2.06 Million (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Cappasity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Cappasity has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $75,313.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Cappasity

Cappasity (CAPP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

