Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $158.83

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 158.83 ($2.08) and traded as low as GBX 155 ($2.03). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 155 ($2.03), with a volume of 18,876 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th.
The company has a market capitalization of £145.26 million and a PE ratio of 17.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 158.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 148.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
In other Carr’s Group news, insider Hugh Pelham acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £125,600 ($164,097.20).
About Carr’s Group (LON:CARR)
Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.
