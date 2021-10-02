Carry Hits Market Capitalization of $81.31 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 1st. Carry has a market cap of $81.31 million and approximately $7.85 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Carry has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00098252 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00022634 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,651,193,249 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

