Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 2,641.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,876 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Cassava Sciences worth $10,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $433,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 33.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 61.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SAVA opened at $60.52 on Friday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.80.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAVA. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

