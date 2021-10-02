Castweet Hits One Day Volume of $239.00 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Castweet has traded up 67.9% against the dollar. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $123,669.74 and approximately $239.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castweet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0689 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Castweet alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $252.17 or 0.00526035 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000076 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.36 or 0.00125924 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000162 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000529 BTC.

About Castweet

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Castweet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castweet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castweet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.