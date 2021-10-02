Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.29) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $47.82.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 18,994 shares in the last quarter.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.