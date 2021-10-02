Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Short Interest Update

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 578.7% from the August 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,356,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CVAT remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,047,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,842. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. Cavitation Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.11.

Get Cavitation Technologies alerts:

Cavitation Technologies Company Profile

Cavitation Technologies, Inc engages in the development, patenting, and commercialization of technology-based systems, which are designed to serve vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions and crude oil yield improvement.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Cavitation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavitation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.