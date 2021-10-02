CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,524 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CDK Global by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,568,000 after purchasing an additional 320,113 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in CDK Global by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 123,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in CDK Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in CDK Global by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $43.32 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.37.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The company had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.