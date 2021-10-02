CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives $197.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

CDW stock opened at $185.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.08 and its 200 day moving average is $178.98. CDW has a 12-month low of $117.02 and a 12-month high of $203.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total value of $585,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $18,057,427. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 948.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 15,049 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in CDW by 374.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in CDW by 387.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 125,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,731,000 after buying an additional 99,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CDW by 45.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

