Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Short Interest Update

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the August 31st total of 152,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APOP. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Cellect Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellect Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellect Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cellect Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 4.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APOP opened at $17.76 on Friday. Cellect Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $35.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $15.20.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. engages in the provision of regenerative medicine. Its activities include development of regenerative medicine through the development of products facilitating immune stem cell selection. The company also develops innovative technology, which allows the default stem cells by dramatically reducing of complications existing in conventional selection methods.

