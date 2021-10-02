Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of CLLNY stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $31.02. 60,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,517. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.30. Cellnex Telecom has a 1 year low of $23.84 and a 1 year high of $37.06.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

