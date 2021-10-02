Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$22.00 at National Bank Financial

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.61.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$12.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.32. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.15 and a 12-month high of C$13.03.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$10.58 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.5099998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

