Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPYYY. Kepler Capital Markets cut Centrica from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a 55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Centrica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Shares of CPYYY stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. Centrica has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.

About Centrica

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

