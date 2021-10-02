ChainX Market Cap Hits $51.63 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 2nd. ChainX has a total market cap of $51.63 million and $1.43 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can now be bought for $4.59 or 0.00009633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ChainX has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00067162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00103832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.57 or 0.00145873 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,651.29 or 0.99911067 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.81 or 0.07038271 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002532 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 11,238,875 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

