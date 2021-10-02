ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Sells $1,245,002.64 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) insider Eric Sidle sold 60,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,245,002.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Sidle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Eric Sidle sold 2,641 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $62,063.50.

NYSE CHPT opened at $19.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.97. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.97) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $669,000,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,130,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 315.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

