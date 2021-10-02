Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.55.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $0.91 on Monday, reaching $113.95. 689,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,687. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Fort L.P. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 202,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

