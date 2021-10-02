Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) PT Raised to $130.00 at Evercore ISI

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $107.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.54% from the stock’s previous close.

LNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $98.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.70, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $100.01.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 62.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.