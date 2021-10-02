China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Short Interest Up 142.0% in September

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 142.0% from the August 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in China HGS Real Estate by 139.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 33,231 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in China HGS Real Estate by 24.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in China HGS Real Estate during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in China HGS Real Estate during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get China HGS Real Estate alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of China HGS Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGSH opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. China HGS Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.82 million for the quarter. China HGS Real Estate had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

About China HGS Real Estate

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of land development. It focuses on commercial and residential properties. The firm’s real-estate properties include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, and high-rise apartment buildings. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for China HGS Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China HGS Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.