China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the August 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS CIHKY traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.46. 24,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $199.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.27. China Merchants Bank has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $46.46.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that China Merchants Bank will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

