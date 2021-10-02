China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Update

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,000 shares, a growth of 123.9% from the August 31st total of 207,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.9 days.
Shares of CHPXF stock remained flat at $$3.05 during trading hours on Friday. China Pacific Insurance has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91.
About China Pacific Insurance (Group)
