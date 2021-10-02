China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Update

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,000 shares, a growth of 123.9% from the August 31st total of 207,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.9 days.

Shares of CHPXF stock remained flat at $$3.05 during trading hours on Friday. China Pacific Insurance has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91.

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

