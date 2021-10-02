Chronologic Price Up 30.9% Over Last 7 Days (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $207,867.23 and $1,333.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar. One Chronologic coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00054946 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.57 or 0.00234090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00114918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00012823 BTC.

Chronologic is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,400,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,539 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

