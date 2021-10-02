Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Short Interest Up 319.0% in September

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,600 shares, an increase of 319.0% from the August 31st total of 29,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 239,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE CVII traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. 37,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,299. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.71.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VII alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,455,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,145,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,265,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 973,469 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,795,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,621,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.