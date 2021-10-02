CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 8,650 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in CF Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in CF Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in CF Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in CF Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CF shares. HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.12.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $61.14 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average is $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

