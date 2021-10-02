CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 265 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,581,000 after purchasing an additional 47,363 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 648,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,646,000 after purchasing an additional 70,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,430,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 444,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,165,000 after purchasing an additional 41,803 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,166,000 after buying an additional 57,997 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

VDC stock opened at $179.69 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $157.69 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.26.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.