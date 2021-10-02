CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 425 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $81.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.96. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $87.20.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.