CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.12.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $61.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $61.26.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

