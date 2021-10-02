CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26,646 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

Shares of JD opened at $70.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

