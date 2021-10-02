CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,351 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 151.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,060,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,717 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,108,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,849,000 after purchasing an additional 525,048 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,968,742.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,653,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,744 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,191.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,308,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,803,000 after purchasing an additional 374,356 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $25.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average of $26.03. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.