CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of ICLN opened at $21.77 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.87.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.