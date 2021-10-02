CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,855 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 285,982 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 5.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,540,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397,198 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $56,631,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 10.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,312,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,448 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 17.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,000,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 17.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,965,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,212 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.64.

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

