CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Richard S. Ressler Acquires 36,400 Shares of Stock

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Richard S. Ressler acquired 36,400 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $327,236.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 109.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 140,468 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $854,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $847,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

