Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Short Interest Update

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 361.5% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ciner Resources by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ciner Resources by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ciner Resources by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ciner Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ciner Resources alerts:

Shares of CINR traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,965. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.61 million, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.94. Ciner Resources has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $16.36.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Ciner Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciner Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.