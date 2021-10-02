Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.60-10.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.58-7.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.64 billion.Cintas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.600-$10.900 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $401.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $387.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $393.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.26. Cintas has a 1 year low of $311.69 and a 1 year high of $409.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cintas will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

