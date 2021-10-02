Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Nkarta worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 59,947 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 311,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 148,502 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 3,218.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 234,864 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 1,796.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 228,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Nkarta by 4.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKTX. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

NKTX stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.88. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $79.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $231,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kanya Rajangam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $372,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,640 shares of company stock worth $736,641 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

