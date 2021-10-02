Citigroup Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,098 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $202,246.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,539.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,360 shares of company stock worth $6,651,931. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Argus initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

