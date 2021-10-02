Citigroup Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 77.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,537 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average is $51.27. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $51.48.

