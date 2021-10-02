Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,119 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 129.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 14.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNA opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $36.02. The firm has a market cap of $874.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 846.95% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. Equities analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RNA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

Avidity Biosciences Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

