Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the August 31st total of 172,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,607,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CCTC remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 241,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,361. Clean Coal Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

Clean Coal Technologies Company Profile

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in the development of commercially viable and scalable coal dehydration technology. Its technology portfolio include Pristine-M, Pristine-SA, and Pristine. The Pristine is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter, rendering a cleaner thermal coal. The Pristine-M, is a low-cost coal dehydration technology.

