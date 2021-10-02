Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 307 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,214,000 after acquiring an additional 647,203 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,290,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $881,351,000 after buying an additional 174,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,844,000 after buying an additional 186,769 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 100.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,347,000 after buying an additional 2,976,714 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,678,000 after buying an additional 584,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $149.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $156.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.63 and its 200-day moving average is $142.41.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,140 shares of company stock worth $11,983,249 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.97.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

