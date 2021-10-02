Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $114,000 Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $199.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.81. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.80.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,836 shares of company stock worth $981,579 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

