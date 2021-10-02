Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $352,000 Stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Covanta were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Covanta by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,764,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,481,000 after purchasing an additional 432,333 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Covanta by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,255,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 138,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Covanta by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,921,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,634,000 after purchasing an additional 177,792 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Covanta by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,342,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,636,000 after purchasing an additional 237,030 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Covanta by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,296,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,963,000 after purchasing an additional 330,530 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVA stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. Covanta Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVA shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

