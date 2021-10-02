Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lumentum by 114.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.76.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $481,297.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $85.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.92. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

