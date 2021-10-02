Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 185.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

IIPR opened at $234.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.69 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.73. The company has a current ratio of 165.60, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $253.61.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $100,566.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

