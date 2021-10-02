Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

NYSE CTVA opened at $43.50 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

