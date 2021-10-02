Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.13.

Shares of NET stock opened at $114.98 on Wednesday. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $137.07. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of -255.51 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.39 and its 200-day moving average is $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.43, for a total value of $2,288,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total value of $5,412,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 809,790 shares of company stock valued at $94,973,134. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,479,000 after buying an additional 271,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after buying an additional 1,773,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,327 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

