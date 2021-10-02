Coats Group (LON:COA) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $72.68

Coats Group plc (LON:COA) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.68 ($0.95) and traded as low as GBX 67.40 ($0.88). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 67.40 ($0.88), with a volume of 3,917,460 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COA. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Coats Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coats Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of £980.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 66.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Coats Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

About Coats Group (LON:COA)

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

