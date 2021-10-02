Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend payment by 5.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:UTF opened at $27.23 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,745,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,998 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $50,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

