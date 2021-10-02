Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.
Shares of NYSE:RNP opened at $25.85 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
