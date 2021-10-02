Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 37.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,090,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820,770 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $251,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.69.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.29. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

