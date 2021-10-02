Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Separately, Compass Point raised shares of Columbia Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

NASDAQ CLBK opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.37. Columbia Financial has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $18.99.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.40 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Financial will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Columbia Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,952,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,093,000 after acquiring an additional 306,790 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Columbia Financial by 632.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 341,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 295,103 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Columbia Financial by 38.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 108,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Columbia Financial by 178.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 90,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 81,709 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

